“The Trash Can Stand-Off”: Why One Woman is Letting Her Apartment “Rot” to Teach Her Lazy Roommate a Lesson

Fewer things are worse than an adult roommate you have to look out after.

What would you do if your roommate relied on you to tend to their guests? One person recently vented about this weird behavior on Reddit. Here’s what happened.

AITA for not letting my roommate’s friend in?

My roommate’s friend (let’s call her Ruby) and I are friendly.

We hang out when she visits my roommate but it’s not like we have much of a relationship beyond that or ever meet up solo.

My roommate is a really irresponsible and unreliable person.

This already sounds like a recipe for disaster.

A few times she’s invited this friend over and usually ignores the doorbell or takes her sweet time getting there.

Ruby has gotten into the habit of calling me instead to open the door for her, and I’ve ran downstairs a few times, but lately I just ignore her texts/calls because I’m not my roommate’s butler.

I get the sense my roommate texts me: “Are u home” just so she knows whether or not she can defer the responsibility of letting this friend in.

That sounds like an accurate read of the situation.

Even though I’m friendly with Ruby and I feel like an AH to keep her waiting outside, I’m not responsible for guests who aren’t mine and don’t want to set a precedent with my roommate.

I think the responsibility should be on my roommate to let her in and she should face whatever consequences there are for her actions.

Ruby should see for herself how her friend shows up for her or doesn’t.

Nothing here sounds unreasonable. Let’s see if the good people of Reddit agreed.

The comments kept it pretty plain and simple.



And questioned Ruby’s sense of judgment.



One person dragged the roommate through the mud.



Another provided a valid perspective.



But others refused to entertain larger theories.



It’s her house and her rules, but not her responsibility.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who finally found out the harsh truth about why her friend group ghosted her.