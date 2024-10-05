Dealership Was Going To Charge His Mom $49 To Change Her Air Filter, So He Shows How To Do It For Free

If you don’t know how to perform simple repairs and fixes on your car, you have to accept the fact that you’re going to overpay a mechanic to do it for you.

So it pays to learn how to do it yourself OR get someone you know to take care of it.

And that’s what happened in this story from the reels of TikTok…

The video comes to us from a man named Lamar. He said that a dealership quoted his mom a $49 charge for an air filter change.

His mom said, “The dealership was going to charge me $49 to change this filter for my air filter, and I only paid $11.”

That’s where Lamar came in…

He said, “I’m going to show y’all how to do this for free right quick. Ma, pop your hood. Less than a minute. $49 to clip two of these.”

Lamar changed out the filter in less than a minute and told viewers, “Whenever you’re doing something and you’re not sure how you’re going to put it back together, just take a picture. I recommend doing a video so you can actually see it and make sure you’re looking at different angles. Forty-nine seconds for $49, so they getting a dollar a second.”

Nice work!

Take a look at the video.

Now let’s see how viewers reacted.

This person chimed in.

Another viewer spoke up.

And this TikTokker wants some help…

Taking things into your own hands is always a good way to go!

If you liked that story, check out this video about a Dollar Store cashier who has had it with customers who argue over $4 products.