Feline Nutrition Expert Said Cat Owners Shouldn’t Buy Kindfull Food From Target

We all want what’s best for our furry friends, right?

Of course, we do!

So if you have a cat (or multiple cats), we think it would be a good idea to pay close attention to what this TikTokker has to say.

Her name is Michelle and she has a certificate in Canine & Feline Nutrition from Southern Illinois University. She took to TikTok to warn viewers about Kindfull cat food sold at Target.

Michelle said that Kindfull is made through private labeling and said, “Problem with private labeling is that there tends to be an issue with transparency. it’s very had to get actual nutrition info from that those companies.”

She added that the ingredient list for the cat food contains a lot of pea protein and carbs, which isn’t necessarily a good thing.

Michelle explained, “There’s a lot of things that I don’t like on this ingredients list and one of the big things here is pea protein. Pea protein is a plant-based protein source and that’s often a red flag that the company is cutting corners because plant-based protein sources are cheaper than meat-based protein sources.”

She added that she prefers Fancy Feast.

Take a look at what she had to say.

And this is how TikTokkers reacted.

This viewer shared their routine.

Another person chimed in.

And this TikTokker spoke up.

She has strong feelings about this…

If you liked that story, check out this video from a former Chipotle employee who reveals how the company cheats customers out of food.