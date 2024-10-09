Girl Finished A Box Of Strawberries And Didn’t Save Any For Her Mom, So Her Mother Told Her That She’s Allergic To The Fruit And Couldn’t Eat It Anymore

Strawberries are sweet and delicious, that’s why many kids and adults love them.

This woman shares how she loved strawberries when she was a child and how she could finish a whole box of them.

However mom would punish her for not saving some of the strawberries for her, so she lied to her that she was allergic to the fruit so she couldn’t eat anymore… for years!

So I’m NOT allergic to strawberries. When I was younger, my favorite fruit was strawberries. I could eat pounds and pounds of it and not get sick. Unfortunately, it is also my mother’s favorite fruit. Every time we would buy some, she would tell me to only eat half since the other half was hers.

When she was a little girl, she was not able to control it.

Of course, being six years old and home alone does not give me good impulse control. So, I ate all of the box. My mother whooped my butt and sent me to bed without dinner. I thought that was the end of it.

Her mom was enraged and got back at her by exposing her to her known allergen.

My mother, on the other hand, decided that she was sick of me eating all the strawberries in the house. She decided that she was going to stop me from eating them once and for all. So she decided to change the detergent and do all of my laundry. Now, I have very sensitive skin and I am allergic to a lot of things, including fragrances. I break out into hives when I deal with an allergen. So she changed the detergent to a very abrasive one to get back at me.

She also told her that she is allergic to strawberries.

The next day, I broke out in hives at school and fainted. Mom wasn’t done then. She took me to the doctor (for a blood test since we were still trying to figure out if I was diabetic) and told me that the doctors think I am allergic to strawberries. This was devastating. I was told that it could have been worse, that I could have died from eating even a little bit.

So, for 14 years, she avoided eating strawberries.

It has been 14 years since I have had a single bite of a strawberry. I barely remember what they taste like. However, I found out all about this at a family party when introducing my boyfriend. I told him about how I can’t have strawberries for dessert.

And then her mom finally revealed that she was never allergic to it.

My mom walks up, looks at me funny, and says, “Of course, you can. You’re not allergic.” The second I reminded her, she began to laugh. “Oh you were never allergic.” I found out the rest from my dad. Thanks mom. I hate you too.

