Girlfriend Tells Boyfriend His Overbearing Mom Can’t Stay With Them, So He Gets Defensive And Picks The Wrong Side

This one woman’s boyfriend has a super close relationship with his mom, to the point where she takes over their lives during her visits.

She stays for a week, demands constant attention, and barely acknowledges the girlfriend.

Feeling overwhelmed, she suggested his mom stay elsewhere during visits.

But now he’s upset, and she’s wondering if she’s being unreasonable…

AITA for telling my boyfriend his mom can’t stay with us For starters, his mom doesn’t have a partner and she doesn’t work so she has a lot of time on her hands. Her whole entire world is my boyfriend. They talk on the phone almost every day and definitely text every day.

She lives in a different state but when she comes to visit she stays with us for a week which is too much for me. She needs 24/7 time with him, everything is on her schedule and what she wants to do. From the second we wake up until we go to bed she expects us to be with her. Same thing when we visit her state. He is all she talks about when she is here and barely acknowledges anything about me.

I wouldn’t mind her visiting but my boyfriend gets mad when I suggest she stays somewhere else. I need my space, she is too overbearing and all I ask is that she doesn’t stay with us! AITA? How can I make him see my side without getting so defensive.

