Growing Demand For Sausage Is Setting Off Alarm Bells For Economists

We’ve been here before, right?

Scientists and economists have warned us that bananas, avocados, oysters, and a whole host of other foods may not be as available as they once were, largely due to climate change.

This time it’s sausage that’s tipping off economists that something bad – like a recession – could be coming.

Because if lots of us are choosing sausage over bacon or ground beef or other more expensive meats, we must be collectively hard up for cash.

Economists who penned the Texas Manufacturing Outlook Survey flagged the issue, which was also picked up by NBC News. They claim that people are choosing sausage as a “struggle meal.”

Which ideally, people in a healthy economy shouldn’t need.

“As the economy weakens, we are seeing modest growth in our category of dinner sausage. This category tends to grow when the economy weakens, as sausage is a good protein substitute for higher-priced proteins and can ‘stretch’ consumers’ food budgets.”

The survey was pretty depressing all the way through, signaling that a recession is very likely on the horizon if nothing changes.

Corporate executives have warned that spending is slowing at fast food chains, and that invoices are slower to get paid.

These, among other harbingers, point toward doom.

While inflation is lessening, corporate greed that ignited during the pandemic isn’t slowing at all. There is strong evidence that price gouging is still going on with products like groceries and medication, among others.

Housing prices remain high, AI is threatening to take jobs, and tech companies are laying people off right and left.

The sausages, then, are a symptom and not a cause.

And something – probably something big – is going to have to change.

Soon.

