He Had No Idea A Picky Young Party Guest Only Ate Bologna, But The Kid’s Father Blew Up At Him For Comparing It To A Hot Dog And “Ruining” The “Safe Food”

Some kids are picky eaters, and it’s totally normal.

However, if your child only eats a specific kind of food, party hosts generally need to be aware.

This host didn’t know he was making a mistake comparing bologna to hotdogs, but that doesn’t stop the kid’s father from holding him responsible for the fallout.

You’re going to want the details on this one!

AITA for accidentally ruining my friend’s kid’s safe food? So earlier today, we were at a mutual friend’s kid’s birthday party with all our kids. Standard kid birthday party with BBQ food, hot dogs, and hamburgers.

One of the kids went up to this man to ask for bologna.

I was helping the hosts on the BBQ, and slinging dogs and burgs to all the kids and adults. One of the kids at the party asked if we had any bologna. I told him no bologna, only hot dogs and hamburgers. And jokingly said, “But hotdogs and bologna are basically the same meat, just in a different form.”

Later, he received a text message from the kid’s father.

Kid didn’t take either, grabbed some chips, went off, and did their thing with the other kids. About 2 hours after the party, I get a text from the kid’s dad which I found a bit odd. We went to school from kindergarten to graduating university, but not “Let’s go do something this weekend” kinda friends.

He explained to him how his son is a picky eater and he ruined the only food he’s eating.

In the text, he is losing his mind that I ruined the one food they could rely on him eating, bologna. Because I said it was the same meat as a hotdog, and explained that their son is a very picky eater. I genuinely feel bad because I know how hard it can be to feed a kid when they don’t want anything you cook. But I had no idea how deep it ran with their son.

Now, he feels bad.

The hosts text me, asking if the other friend reached out, and said that I did nothing wrong. That it was being blown way out of proportion. And if the kid had such a good aversion, it should have been brought up beforehand by the parents. Still, I can’t help feeling like a total jerk all afternoon. AITA?

Not your kid, not your responsibility!

Also, they may need to get that kid into a nutritionist. Yikes!

