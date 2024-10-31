Brother Moved In With His Sister To Get Back On His Feet, But Couldn’t Stop Himself From Snapping At His Brother-In-Law For His Ridiculous Rules

Drama can sometimes feel inevitable when you move in with someone – especially family – for a while to get back on your feet.

Everyone has their little quirks, and when opposite quirks rub elbows, something has to give.

This guy and his brother-in-law lost it over wash cloths.

So.

Check it out.

AITA for telling my BIL just where to shove his wash cloths? I recently uprooted my life after a bad break. My sister, who is a surgeon, encouraged me to move in with her and her husband and 8 year old son. So I did. My job allowed me to work that far from my base of operations.

The arrangement goes south quickly.

My small office in one of her many rooms and the deal was, “Move here, save up money so you can buy a house.” I have done exactly that and am buying a 1,786 square foot home; it’s just taking me a bit longer to close on in this market. My brother-in-law has since thrown away any food that my sister buys for me, and refuses to let her pay for anything for me. She is a surgeon and he makes nothing. He actually costs my sister money every month.

The point of conflict doesn’t help matters.

They recently came back from a vacation that of course she paid for and he has this idea that he needs to be treated like a king. He has folded up white wash cloths in the downstairs bathroom that are “One use only” with a receptacle in the same room, for them to be washed. When I confronted him with the absurdity of it all, he said, “Why would I want to dry my hands on a towel that you have used?” I seriously want to take those rolled up white wash cloths and give my booty cheeks a good going over with them. AITA?

Here is what folks are saying.

Maybe. I suspect they may have trouble getting him to leave.

As if he needs to justify what he does in his own home!

Being a guest requires courtesy.

I don’t know why he thought any circumstances would justify his actions.

Oooh I’d be delighted to see a post on that!

They probably all have high blood pressure now.

He needs to just chill out.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check out what happened when a family gave their in-laws a free place to stay in exchange for babysitting, but things changed when they don’t hold up their end of the bargain.