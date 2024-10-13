He Put Up A Fence Around His Backyard, And Now The Neighbors Are Constantly Knocking On His Door To Complain

The thing about buying a house is that you can never truly guess the quirks of a property before living in it yourself.

In today’s story, a homeowner buys a property with lake access, but after moving in, he finds out that the previous owners used to let the neighbors use the property’s lake access.

He doesn’t really want to, but the neighbors aren’t getting the hint.

Let’s see how the story unfolds…

AITA for moving in and screwing up the neighborhood by fencing and closing my property? This started over the summer, is continuing, so sourcing some insight. I don’t need legal advice, I have an attorney. I purchased an estate property. By the time the owners passed they hadn’t lived on site for almost a decade. The property is wooded with lake access from the back of the lot, and was overgrown.

The neighbors seemed friendly.

Because of the woods and the distance between lots, I didn’t expect to see my neighbors but at first I had people stopping by telling me how great it was I was cleaning up and renovating the property. I work from home so it was nice to meet the people living nearby. So all fine until the last steps, pouring a concrete pad for my van and finishing the fencing. I hadn’t moved in yet, but once the extra driveway and pad were added, I parked my van.

He learned something about the neighbors after moving in.

When I returned for the final move in, there was a massive gouge down the length of it, as if someone had squeezed another vehicle by or dragged something else large by it. Anyway, moved myself and my dog in, and because of the dog and the incident with the van, I closed my gates. In doing so, I closed access to the lake through my property. I learned immediately the neighbors have been using my driveway to get to the water for awhile, as the old owners were either never here or didn’t care.

The neighbors are constantly knocking on the door.

I started getting notes and knocks on the door about the problem I caused. I don’t mind the occasional neighborhood kid knocking, but this was nonstop – three to four groups a day and they were not always polite. I was asked to move my van and vehicles so people could back boats down the drive (I’m now assuming that’s how my van got gouged). I explained the dog and reasons for having a fence, but have been met with criticism that I’m changing how things “have always worked around here.” Last straw was people opening the gate on their own and then getting upset my dog was “loose.”

The neighbors now claim there’s a homeowner’s association.

I acted by putting up a no trespassing sign, a sign indicating a dog on site, cameras, locks, and an intercom by my door so when people ring I can tell them I’m working and not have to come down to the door. Even though the summer season is over, I’m still getting notes and voicemails telling me that access to the lake is “grandfathered in” as the previous owners allowed it and it’s been going on “forever.” These are coming from two houses (a woman in her 50s and a couple about the same age) who claim they represent the homeowners association (although when I purchased there wasn’t a single thing about neighborhood covenants or an actual, organized, homeowners association).

He has already consulted a lawyer.

Sometimes the communication takes on a more formal approach, other times it’s informing me how bad of a person I am for “ruining the neighborhood.” My attorney assures me this neighbor proclaimed easement is absolutely not a thing (he’s done the legwork), but these are people I’ll presumably be living nearby for a long time, and I’d prefer to be cordial. AITA for changing up the neighborhood vibe?

Just because the old owners allowed the neighbors to access the lake through the property doesn’t mean the new owner has to.

Let’s see how Reddit responded…

This reader thinks the neighbors are the problem.

Another reader thinks the neighborhood vibe needed to be ruined.

This reader suggests another sign…

Another person would blame one of the neighbors.

This reader thinks the neighbors are “entitled.”

The neighbors don’t have to like it, but the lake access they were used to using is on private property.

Sorry not sorry, Time to move on.

