He Refused To Sit Down At An Exciting Football Game, Even Though The Grumpy, Middle-Aged Fans Behind Him Called Security

AITA for standing at a college football game
I’ve (M35) had season tickets to my Alma Mater’s football team since my freshman year of college.
I’ve had the same 4 seats the entire time i’ve had season tickets. I’ve had 6 friends and family move around me.
Our section we sit in is a big StubHub/SeatGeek section, meaning a majority of the people around me are different every week and for worse opponents even empty.
This was a larger crowd and very close to a sellout.
I’m up and down as is the rest of my crew (and stadium really).
So i’m standing for big plays and all 3rd downs. These guys (guess in their 50’s) behind us started complaining almost immediately.
We ignored them.
In the second quarter, he tapped me on the should and asked me to keep seated.
I told him no. Its a big 3rd down and we are at a football game.
Eventually, they called security.
In the 3rd quarter they called security on us.
They came to talk to us. Told us to stay off the seats (which we never stood on) and asked us to sit down.
I pointed out the thousands of others standing and said if you wanted to relocate us to front row seats, leave us alone.
That was that with security.
The 4th quarter the game was very tight and we were standing a majority of the time.
These guys were calling us a******s.
We had a lively discussion about standing and I really don’t think I was wrong.
AITA?
The top commenter wonders if the old guys had ever been to a college game before.
If you don’t like the atmosphere, watch the game at home.
They think he did a good job not escalating the situation.
The stadium is for standing.
If you know you know.
These guys are totally ridiculous.
The world doesn’t revolve around you, pal.
