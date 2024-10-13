He Wants To Name His Daughter After A Friend His Mom Thought Was A Better Match For Him. Now His Wife Is Absolutely Furious.

It can be hard to let go of the past, even though it comes with painful baggage.

Relationships can make the baggage extra heavy — and it certainly was in this story.

See what happened with this man, his pregnant wife and mother when he suggested a name for the baby.

AITA for asking my wife if we can name our daughter after my best friend Charlotte was my childhood best friend who unfortunately passed away when we were 18 in a car crash. We were friends for our whole lives and I told myself I would name one of my children after her.

But it wasn’t so simple.

It just so happened that my wife Kate and I are having a daughter next, so I suggested we name her Charlotte. The issue is my mother was convinced me and Charlotte would get married. My mother consequently hates Kate, my wife.

And tensions are high.

She has never been afraid of telling Kate she will never be Charlotte. After Kate heard my suggestion, she left the house. AITA?

Here is what people are saying.

He and his mom must have some weird codependence or something.

He may as well give her the finger.

It’s not good to have partner who doesn’t care if they traumatize you.

I don’t know why people do that. You don’t owe a dead person anything.

I wonder what he’ll get in the divorce.

His poor wife.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a daughter who invited herself to her parents’ 40th anniversary vacation for all the wrong reasons.