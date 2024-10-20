Her Classmate Was Bullying Her And Stealing Her Snacks, So Her Mom Figured Out A Way For The Girl To Never Touch Someone Else’s Snacks Again

School bullies are normal, but if you tolerate their behavior, they will keep abusing their victims.

This grade 5 student experienced bullying in her new school where the other new student would make fun of her and steal her snacks.

She came home crying one day and told her mom everything about it.

Her mom was angry at first but was calm enough to devise a diabolical revenge plan for her daughter’s bully.

Don’t steal my snacks. The year was 2002, and I had been having a tough few months. My family moved, I had to change schools, and making new friends is hard when you’re in the fifth grade. Especially when everybody already has their cliques.

I was an incredibly shy and innocent kid, and so nice to people that I was often a pushover. I just really wanted to make friends. There was another brand new girl in the class at the same time as I was. We’ll call her Hannah.

Hannah instantly disliked me, and viewed me as her competition to getting popular. She did everything she could to make friends with the popular kids, while trying to throw me under the bus at the same time. She showed off how “tough” she was by pushing me and shoving me any time she passed by me. She was also making fun of my hair, and acting like sitting too close to me was gross.

The funny thing is I didn’t care about winning over the popular kids. After two months, I made a total of two friends, and I was really proud of myself. These were people I trusted and who had my back no matter what. These were people I could confide in. I was happy. (One of these friends, I’m still best friends with to this day!)

But Hannah continued bullying me. And that was annoying and sometimes hurtful, but I brushed it aside. Until she started stealing my snacks.

Everyday, most kids would bring snacks to school. Especially for me, this was important because our lunch food was often pretty gross. And so my snack food was my primary source of food all day, until I came home at 5pm.

So when I noticed that, several days in a row, my snacks were stolen from my school bag, this was it. This was the final straw. And I knew exactly who did it—it was Hannah. No one else disliked me. And right before I went home, I saw her eating a pack of Gushers—MY pack of Gushers.

I wanted revenge. Just kidding, I was a super innocent eleven-year-old who wanted to cry. I didn’t have a revenge bone in my body. But I was angry.

When I came home that night, I told my mom everything that Hannah was doing, including the months of bullying. Even at that age, I remember knowing that Hannah was just insecure and that’s why she chose me to bully. But STEALING SNACKS was the last straw.

My mom listened to me. As I told her everything, her face slowly transformed. Anger and rage came first, and then that turned into a terrifying look of calm. She looked at me and said, “She wants snacks? Let’s give her snacks.”

I gulped. I had no idea what that meant. I could only stare in confusion and follow her into the kitchen. I watched as she took a pouch of Gushers. I watched her grab her tools—a tiny pair of scissors from a sewing needle kit, tape, and maybe other things that I can’t remember anymore. She made a tiny hole into the very bottom of the Gushers pouch.

She then proceeded to walk to the bathroom, put on gloves, and procure a sample of heavily used cat litter. And then, I watched as she poured as much of that sand as she could into the tiny hole of the Gushers pouch. When it was full to the brim, she spent a good 5 minutes artfully sealing up the candy pouch so that it looked like it had never been tampered with.

She sent me to school the next day with it. Right before lunch, my snacks, as usual, were all stolen. I watched and waited. Hannah continued acting obnoxious as usual.

Then, something shifted during recess. Hannah was gone for a mysteriously long time, and returned to class 10 minutes late. I watched her, but she refused any eye contact with me. She acted quiet for the rest of the day. And suddenly, just like that, Hannah stopped bullying me.

Moral of the story: Never mess with a kid whose mom is a genius!

Or really any mom at all.

