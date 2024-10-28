Her Ex-Boyfriend Asked Her For Financial Help, But She Wants To Say “No” Even Though She Could Easily Help Him

When a couple breaks up, sometimes they never see each other again.

That’s not the case in today’s story where a couple breaks up but they still tell each other “I love you” and still help each other.

Now, the ex-boyfriend is asking for help financially, and that’s were the ex-girlfriend wants to draw the line.

Let’s see how the story unfolds…

AITAH for refusing to pay for my ex’s emergency? My bf broke up with me a few weeks ago. I tried a lot to get him back but he refused and we decided to stay friends. He wasn’t a good bf all in all but I won’t delve into that. Now since the breakup, he has dabbled with I love you’s, cute names etc and then when I start reciprocating, pulls back and said we’re broken up so he doesn’t have to say it back. When I nagged him for clarity that if he wants me to wait I can but just tell me that he will only date me when he’s ready again, he called me annoying, that I’m forcing him etc and asked me to give him space and when he decides to date, he will let me know (and he said his options to date aren’t limited to me when he decides to).

He apologised later and said he has a lot of problems right now so just needs space. I told him he can have all the space he needs and I will support him, but I can’t be his placeholder anymore so I’m done and I’m only interested in remaining friends. At which point he put the blame of the breakup on me saying I’m the one who’s doing it since he clearly said he needs time (it had already been over 2 weeks).

Even after the breakup, I have helped him in a lot of ways. Writing his college SOPs, writing his job interview PPTs etc. Lately, his family has outrightly refused to help him with his college fees and applications. He only started earning a month ago (a job I helped him get btw, made his CV too and called for the interview) and hasn’t received his first pay yet. His deadline is soo due and he’s worried that the test results won’t be back till the deadline so he needs money ASAP.

I earlier told him that I can try asking my parents for some if he wants but that was when we were broken up but still calling each other babe and saying I love you’s. Today, he is asking his parents for help, and I’ll be honest – they’re not good parents so he has no other avenues left. This is when he requested me to ask my mom for some money. I asked my mom and she said yes but said this is the first and last time because relationships get spoiled when money gets involved. We are relatively rich and my bf has promised to pay back in 3-4 days when he gets his paycheck.

But the thing is, I want to say no. I already do a lot and my mom’s right too. I feel giving him the money once will make it a habit and besides I don’t feel comfortable when money is involved. Not to mention, I don’t want my mom to have a bad impression of him which she started getting when I told her he’s asking for money. It’s around 200$ and I am relatively rich so I can pay even though I’m myself going through a financial crunch at the moment. AITAH if I refuse him even though my mom said yes?

