Her Girlfriend Surprised Her With A Redecoration Of Their Shared Space, And She’s Worried Her Reaction Was All Wrong

AITA my gf redecorated while I was away My gf and I have lived together for 2 years. I spent the weekend away at a different city to where we live and was originally due to arrive home on Sunday night. However, my gf had a death in the family recently, so we had arranged for me to meet at her parent’s house instead. We would need to spend the night there as it was a few hours drive from our house. We both drove separately in our own cars for this reason.

After the funeral, we headed home in our own cars. My gf told me that if I got home first, I shouldn’t go into the living room as she had a surprise for me. When we both went into the living room together, I saw that she had changed the colour scheme of our living room. We had originally decorated it so that the main furniture was neutral, so that we could change the accessories in the future, if we changed our minds (like cushion covers etc). She had changed all the accessories and theme as a surprise.

I personally am not great with change, so I have some self awareness that I could be overreacting but need an outsiders opinion. I’m also hyper aware that we had just been to a funeral so emotions are high as well. I didn’t react how she wanted to, in fact I was actually quite upset that she did this without talking to me first. She said that she paid for all the cushions etc out of her own money and not our joint account, so it shouldn’t matter? I couldn’t really discuss in detail why I was upset because I felt like I was being an ungrateful a*****e and it really hurt to see her sad. It also wasn’t a great time to argue about decor after being at a funeral. So… AITA for being upset that my gf changed the decor without discussing it with me first?

