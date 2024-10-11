Her Gym Teacher Made Her Do Laps Even Though She Had Asthma, So She Got A Kick Out of Making Everyone Late

Asthma is a difficult disease. It can make exercise really painful, exhausting and even dangerous.

A lot of people don’t take asthma seriously.

See how the person in this story took matters into her own hands to protect her health.

Wanting me to do a long run just because I didn’t bring you proof of asthma like last year? Now we’ll all be late. I have had asthma for most of my life. My gym teacher didn’t care and made me do what the other students had to do because I didn’t have a doctor’s note.

So the inevitable happened.

Since she didn’t let me stop doing laps, I walked once my asthma kicked in. And I was slow because of it. I was in the second batch doing laps, so my slow pace meant it held people up.

But she found power in her condition.

I could see the annoyance on her face and it just gave me the serotonin to survive the rest of the day. When I reached the finish line, it was twenty minutes into the next class. Nobody was happy about it, but the teacher had time to fill in the table and she didn’t ask me for a doctor’s note again.

Here is what folks are saying.

My mom would have done the same, but fortunately my teachers knew that she didn’t mess around.

It baffles me. It’s like their compulsion to bully clouds their judgment.

I’m so glad I never had one like that as I’ve heard it’s very common.

They’re also required by law to not put kids’ health at risk.

Failed Olympic hopefuls, maybe?

I have asthma and found this story super satsifying!

