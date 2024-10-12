Her Mother Kept Interfering In Her Social Life, But Didn’t Want To Listen To To Anyone Who Said Her Behavior Was Embarrassing

It is almost embarrassing how some parents wouldn’t admit the fact that their children have grown up!

AITA For telling my mother that she needs to stop babying my sister instead of showing gratitude because she paid for my college? My sister Dylan just started her first year of college. Our mother joined a parent Facebook group for the university. Ok. No big deal.

But then our mother made a post along the lines of “My daughter Dylan is 18 and starting her freshman year, I’m looking for friends for her. Please reach out if you’re interested.” Our mother didn’t seem to see anything wrong with it because her own friend thought it was “sweet.”

Everyone else I talked to told me that they thought what I did, which is that Dylan’s too old to be doing something like this. She’s not 10, and even doing this at that age would be questionable, in my opinion. I also found out after talking to our mother that she’s been trying to email Dylan’s professors on Dylan’s behalf to ask for special treatment (i.e. asking that Dylan be allowed to eat snacks in her lab.)

And my mother’s frustrated because they aren’t responding back. Our mother has definitely always been a helicopter to Dylan, but this was just a whole new level. Mother reached out to me this time because Dylan is in her 3rd week of school and hasn’t really met anyone yet.

Our mother told me that a few parents from the Facebook group sent her their kids’ numbers, but none of the kids responded back to Dylan, which upset Dylan. Our mother asked me if I could try reaching out to other kids at Dylan’s school and asking them to be my sister’s friends. And also if I could potentially find someone working within an office or an administration council to address why Dylan’s professors haven’t replied back to our mother.

I told her that this was insane! I never even went to Dylan’s college, how the heck would I have an easier time getting in touch with people there than Dylan would? I told our mother that, furthermore, she needs to stop babying Dylan. I would be mortified if she had done something like that to me in my freshman year of college. She’s way too old for this and Dylan needs to find her own way socially.

Our mother called me ungrateful because she paid for my college, which she had no obligation to do after I turned 18. And I could have done this one thing to help her and my sister. I understand she had no obligation to help with my college and I’m grateful she helped. But what I said was something that she needed to hear about Dylan.

I talked to my friends, and while they all agreed that what my mother was asking was crazy, most said I had better ways to deal with it than starting a fight. They said that I could I have pretended to reach out to people and then claimed I had no luck, just to make her feel better. AITA?

