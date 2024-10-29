Her Mother Lives In A Small Space With Three Dogs And Wants Another, So Her Daughter And Partner Want To Report Her To Animal Welfare If She Does

Sometimes we think we’re doing the right thing, but we don’t stop to think if it’s the right thing for everyone involved.

It can be tempting to think, for instance, that four dogs is too many dogs.

But while that was true for this woman, her mother felt differently.

AITA For telling my mum I won’t stop my partner from calling animal welfare if she gets a 4th dog My (28F) mother (56) lives in a 2 bedroom apartment and currently has 1 cat and 3 chihuahua dogs of 8, 7 and 6 years old. While my mother absolutely adores them she isn’t exactly active with them when it comes to training. She even allows them to do their toilet needs inside on top of puppy training pads.

Whenever we visit they are always barking and even if my mum tells them to stop they don’t listen to her. While my partner (33m) and I never been very found of her way of raising the animals and they definitely lack proper training we never said much about it. That was until my mother told me she was aiming to get a 4th dog and I originally said nothing.

I brought it up to my partner who shared my concern about the entire situation and the wellbeing for the both the puppy and the three dogs she currently has. My partner even admitted he was considering informing animal welfare if she were to indeed get the dog. I know my partner well enough to know he wouldn’t do this without cause and felt rather serious about it. So decided to call my mum to voice our concerns and for her to really think it through.

My mother is part of the lower class income so if something were to happen the vet bills would impact her greatly, not to mention she isn’t exactly in a perfectly healthy state. If something were to happen to her and she would have to go to the hospital and we already can’t care for 3 dogs let alone 4.

Now both me and my mum can be as stubborn mules and I admit I was getting rather frustrated. She was so set on getting another animals without really thinking everything through and about the wellbeing of all the animals in question and this is where I feel like I have been a real AH. I told my mum that if she was set on getting this fourth dog I will not stop my partner from calling animal welfare. I know this offended her greatly since she very much loves her dogs and they definitely love her despite of everything.

I feel bad for saying it but I also feel a fourth dog in an already small apartment isn’t good for neither her or the animals.

