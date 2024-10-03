Her Neighbor Needed Someone To Let Her Dog Out When She Was In The Hospital, But When She Said No She Guilt Tripped Her By Claiming She Was Responsible For Her Dog Not Getting The Care It Needed

Emergencies happen and some people are prepared, while others are not.

The subject of this story was in the latter category.

Check out why she guilt-tripped her neighbor for not doing her a favor when she was in a bind.

AITA for Refusing to Walk My Neighbors Dog While She’s in the Hospital Every time my neighbor sees me outside with my dog, she just HAS to walk up with her dog so they can “say hi” and she can gossip about another neighbor.

Things turn from annoying to uncomfortable.

She knows I work from home and she called me twice while I was working. I didn’t answer, so she texted asking if I was home. I told her I was in a Zoom meeting for work, but that I was home. She then told me she was in the ER and asked me to call her. Reluctantly, I did. She asked if I could get a key to her apartment from the leasing office and go into her apartment to let her dog out.

But her neighbor didn’t take a hint.

I really don’t feel comfortable with this. Not only am I WORKING, but I used to be a property manager and I know the type of issues that could arise from entering someone’s home without them present. I apologized but told her I didn’t really feel comfortable going into her apartment without her there. She was really rude and acted like I was to blame for her dog not being cared for. AITA?

Here is what people are saying.

I am one of those cool neighbors, but I wouldn’t do it for a neighbor I barely knew and didn’t like.

Definitely. I wouldn’t be too concerned about the risks if it was someone I liked and trusted.

Thank you. It’s so irresponsible to not be prepared for an emergency. It’s no one else’s fault you didn’t do that.

Not a fair response. No one is owed something just because they didn’t prepare.

Definitely. I wonder why she didn’t do this.

I’ve done this for neighbors for many years, but I get where this person is coming from.

