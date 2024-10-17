Her Roommate Wants Her To Dress Modestly When Her Boyfriend Is Around, But The Roommate’s Boyfriend Is Always Crashing At Their Place So She Said No Way

No one wants to roam around uncomfortable in their own house!

That said, most of us make exceptions when there are guests around.

This girl’s roommate asked her to dress a certain way when her boyfriend is there – but he’s there literally all the time.

Find out how both the girls got in a bad fight.

AITA for refusing to change what I wear around my roommates bf Hi. My roommate (22F) and I (21F) have been living together for about 3-4 years and we are really close. She started dating her boyfriend (22M) about 6 months ago.

Mike was problematic for her…

We’ll call him Mike. Mike was in our friend group and we’ve known him for about 2 years and us three were really close. When they started dating, Mike and I basically stopped being friends and the whole group fell apart (I don’t care about this; I don’t really like him).

He has always been around ever since.

Since they have started dating, Mike has essentially moved in (he does not pay rent). Doesn’t clean up after himself, left his underwear in my hallway, trash, dishes etc. Just overall super disrespectful. I’ve always dressed very casual around my apartment. No bra, small tops, shorts etc bc I like the freedom of wearing almost no clothes.

She wanted her freedom at her place!

I stopped wearing the small shorts when he came around, fine. But I refuse to wear a bra around my own place and I rarely even wear one in public (I’m blessed w/ an A cup) A couple days ago, my roommate asked me if I would wear a bra when her boyfriend was around. I was so taken aback. He is here ALL THE TIME. So I’d have to wear one all day and into the evening. No.

She got too possessive about her boyfriend.

I refused and she called me disrespectful, saying I should respect her boundaries. She said it’s disrespectful to dress like that around other ppl’s bfs. I said I don’t care, it’s my apartment, and I’ll do what I want.

Things got worse!

The fight (which was over text) ended really poorly. She hasn’t spoken to me in 3 days. AITA??? What do I do.

Having to fight with your roommate because of their boyfriend sounds pretty off!

Let’s find out what folks on Reddit commented on this story.

That’s right! The roommates is overstepping her boundaries.

The BF needs to move out of his rent free apartment!

This user states some facts for the roommate!

Something is definitely going to have to give.

But the poster has some very valid points.

