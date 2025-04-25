Her Date Isn’t Ready For Her To Meet His Son, But That’s Fine With Her Because She Ended The Relationship

When parents get divorced and start dating again, it’s not a good idea to introduce the kids to a new partner until they’re really sure this relationship is going to last.

In today’s story, one woman completely understands that her date doesn’t want her to meet his son yet.

However, when he prioritizes her over his son, she is not okay with that!

Now she’s wondering if she overreacted.

Let’s read the whole story to decide.

AITAH for ending it with a guy because he put me before his kid? I (26f) started talking to this guy (30m) about 4 weeks ago. We see each other several times a week and text all day long. We’ve really been hitting it off.

He has a little boy.

He has a 4-year-old son that he has every other weekend AND every Tuesday afternoon into Wednesday morning. However the last 3 times he was supposed to go pick up his son, something randomly happened where his son’s mom had to keep him longer, and it cut into his time. He used this spare time to hang out with me longer. At first, I thought nothing of it as I know things come up, and I figured maybe he and his ex have a decent coparenting relationship so maybe not everything has to be “by the book.” After all, he seems like a great guy and speaks highly of his son.

He’s not ready for her to meet his son.

This past Tuesday, I was hanging out at his apartment. He was supposed to leave to go pick up his son. I was getting ready to go home and we were both doing that corny thing where we take forever to say goodbye (new relationships, right?). He told me he wished I could stay, but his ex would kill him if he introduced me to his son so soon without discussing it with her first.

She was not expecting this!

I said I understood completely and agreed that it is too soon. Then I went to use the bathroom and when I came out he said, “hey You can stay! I just texted my ex that I got called into work.” This really caught me off guard and I didn’t like it at all. He shouldn’t be lying and bailing on his son so he could spend time with me.

She told him how she felt.

I stayed for a little but then I made up an excuse and said I had to leave anyway. He kept begging me to stay since he changed his plans for me. Finally I said, “I don’t want to come between you and your son. You should call your ex back and tell her you’re picking him up. So I’m just going to leave.” He swore to me that this was just a one time thing and he son would never know the difference. He was upset that I wasn’t more excited to spend more time with him.

She now sees his true colors.

I went home and it dawned on me that he is probably a deadbeat dad and I just didn’t see it until now. This breaks my heart for his poor kid. It sucks because I really really like this guy and we had such a great connection but I can’t be with a man who puts a woman before his child. This actually turned me off so much.

The relationship is over.

I ended it with him this morning and I was very honest about my reasoning. He told me that I have absolutely no clue what I’m talking about. He was extremely offended that I insulted his fatherhood based on just one incident and he said it is wrong of me to make such assumptions. I think I dodged a bullet but at the same time I’m second guessing myself thinking maybe I overreacted and I should give him a chance? AITAH for this?

She needs to trust her gut on this one.

I don’t think she did anything wrong.

He’s a liar who bailed on his son.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

She made the right decision.

She saw the red flags.

He doesn’t spend enough time with his son.

She definitely didn’t overreact.

This was a huge red flag.

Hopefully he learns from this experience.

There’s a 50/50 chance he will.

