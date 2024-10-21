Her Sister Keeps Recommending Incompetent People She Thinks Should Have A Second Chance, But Her Family Says She’s Being Naive And Some People Don’t Deserve Another Shot

It’s nice to have a personal recommendation when you’re looking for someone who can help you, such as a babysitter or a house cleaner.

AITA For telling my sister that if she wants to give “second chances” to people then she should put her own neck on the line? My sister Zoey is nice to a fault. She gives others second chances, but she’s too trusting with the people she gives second chances to, and it winds up having consequences for whichever family member Zoey convinces to stick their neck out for.

Zoey’s friend Ash is a thief.

My grandparents were talking about needing a cleaner, and Zoey asked them to hire a friend Ash. After several months, my grandparents learned that Ash had been pocketing my grandma’s jewelry. Zoey had recommended Ash’s cleaning services for our grandparents’ friends, and now we suspect that she’s stolen from them too.

Zoey made an excuse that Ash was a good person but that she had a bad home life and only took the jewelry because she’s trying to get away from her parents. My grandparents were not amused and said Ash was lucky because that was the only reason that they didn’t report her.

Zoey’s friend Lilly isn’t a very good babysitter.

Later, Zoey recommended a friend Lilly as a babysitter for our brother’s son “Max.” According to Max, Lilly was on her phone the whole time, and Max was on his own for dinner. Max claims that Lilly was actually mean to him, and my nephew isn’t the type to make up something like that. Zoey made an excuse that Lilly’s boyfriend broke up with her and she’s a good person but just having a hard time. (I rolled my eyes at how a “good person” would ever feel better about herself by being mean to a child.)

Michael was obviously mad at Zoey for recommending Lilly.

Zoey kept trying to push me to talk to him and agree that she was right. I eventually got fed up and told Zoey how I get she wants to give people second chances. But no one she recommends is ever trustworthy. And she should try putting her own neck on the line so she’ll get why we’re so annoyed with taking the consequences of her kindness and then her coming and trying to make us agree that she did a good thing.

After that, our parents reached out to me. They said that they understood me and Michael being frustrated, and they would talk to Zoey about being naive. But she was trying to do a good deed. And I should apologize to her because, no matter the circumstance, it’s a crummy thing to put down a person who had the best of intentions. One could argue that this is none of our parents’ business, as we’re all adults now. But our parents typically stay out of our business. This is one of the only times our parents gotten involved in any of our disagreements, so now I’m torn between if I should apologize or hold my ground.

