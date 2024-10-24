Her Sister Was Grounded After She Tattled About Her Shoplifting Habit, But Now She’s Blaming Her For Being A Rat

Shoplifting is a pretty bad (and illegal) habit that some people pick up when they’re young.

Whether it’s for the rush or because they don’t have the money, there’s really not good excuse for letting it continue.

This teen’s sister is so brazen that she steals while on outings with her sister and mom, but her sister wants it to stop.

She’s angry at her sister for being a rat, but did she do anything wrong?

Read on and decide for yourself!

AITA for ratting on my little sister for stealing? I’m 18 and my sister is 14. My little sister loves to steal. If we take her anywhere she’ll pick up things and put them in her pocket and bring them home. She’s stolen watches, jewelry, trinket boxes, perfumes etc.

She’s out of control.

The worst thing she stole was my nana’s wedding ring. When my cousin caught her she was shamed in front of everyone and was banned from coming over until she got it all under control. My aunt suggested therapy but my parents shot it down saying that she’ll grow out of it. My mom took me and my sister to the mall. The last place we went to was Victoria Secret because my sister wanted to browse. My mom left us to go answer a call and I lost my sister in the store. I found her in the discount section looking at lip glosses and the mini perfumes and bag charms. She told me that she was just looking and to relax because she didn’t take anything. I was relieved because I only lost her for 2 minutes. When we got home we went to our rooms to unpack what we bought. I walked past my sister’s room and saw her with more stuff than I remembered her getting.

With no signs of stopping.

In the pile was VS lip glosses, a card of Claire’s earrings and some bracelets from a kiosk.

I was shocked and asked her why would she steal these things? All she had to do was ask mom to buy them and she would’ve gotten them. She begged me not to tell mom, but I did anyways and now she’s being punished. She can’t go to her friend’s sleepover party or have her iPad and isn’t allowed to use her phone. Now she’s upset with me and won’t talk to me. AITA?

Here is what folks are saying.

Maybe juvie is the best thing for her.

I don’t have kids, but I think I would do the same.

You can’t let these things slide. It enables the person.

Oh man. She probably would have stolen expensive jewelry.

It’s hard, but you need to protect yourself. You need to get into college.

This girl is bad news.

She needs some help and her parents need to open their eyes.

