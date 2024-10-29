Her Unemployed Sister-In-Law Doesn’t Contribute Around The House And Expects Family To Hide Their Delivery Orders Because She’s Jealous

Who would have thought being comfortable at your own house can become something of a challenge?

This woman was in for a rude awakening once her sister-in-law moved in and had nothing but complaints about how she did things.

Find out how they broke into a fight over food.

AITA for ordering DoorDash in front of an unemployed relative? I (38F) live in a two-bedroom apartment with my husband (43M) and sister-in-law (46F). My husband and I both work; I have two jobs, one of which requires getting up at 4:00 am. My SIL does not work and has a history of being unable to hold onto a job.

This sister isn’t the best roommate!

She is also the most unpleasant person I’ve ever met: she’s very negative, she trauma dumps, she has jealousy issues, and she frequently overshares things I do not need to hear about. (like last week when she described her digestive distress as I was trying to eat my yogurt). Last year, my mother-in-law passed away. She was the only person who was willing to put up with my SIL’s antics. Since no one else would take her in, my husband and I opened our home to her.

She had issues with food deliveries…

She is on food stamps so she can get her food, but otherwise: she doesn’t contribute to the household much since she does not work. So she does not pay rent or any bills. All day, she sits on her seat, enjoying our TV and wifi, and does nothing. She agreed to help out with housework, but every time I come home from work, I’m greeted by a mountain of dishes in the kitchen sink that she just left there.

This girl simply wanted to enjoy her meal.

Since I work two jobs and get tired, I sometimes order DoorDash. When I do, she gets visibly jealous and sulky about it, staring at me the entire time I eat it. This makes me so uncomfortable that I’ve started taking my food to my bedroom to eat it. Yesterday, I got fed up. After an exhausting day at work, my husband and I were watching TV in our living room (she was in the room, too). He decided to order himself DoorDash– and I decided to order my own as well.

She knew she had to be petty this time.

Only this time, I did not take my Chipotle burrito upstairs: I sat right there in the living room, continued to watch my TV show, and ate my burrito as my SIL silently glowered from across the room. I ignored her, kept watching my show and eating, and then went to bed when I was done so I could get up at 4:00 am again. I also refused to wash the dishes she left in the sink. I woke up this morning to a message from my husband telling me that my SIL is mad because I ordered DoorDash “right in front of her” and “didn’t even ask if she wanted anything.”

The husband had a lot to say afterwards.

He said that she is “uncomfortable” with us eating out since she isn’t able to go out to eat. She also commented about me going to bed without washing the dishes, too. He didn’t take her side, but I’m mad about it. SIL is refusing to speak to me today, but I am not going to be manipulated. I work hard all day every day across two jobs– then come home from those two jobs and do all the housework my SIL refuses to do (the only exception being last night).

She had her fair reasons!

If I want to order DoorDash, I’m going to freakin’ order DoorDash. I earned that burrito fair and square, and I don’t think I should have to be sorry about it. AITA for refusing to include my SIL in my DoorDash order?

How mean can the SIL really be?

But let’s find out what folks on Reddit think about this story.

That’s right! This user suggests giving the lady an ultimatum.

This person has some revenge suggestions.

Exactly! This person states some bitter facts.

Makes sense. This person thinks the SIL is targeting this girl.

This person can’t understand why these guys are still roommates.

The sister-in-law has a lot of nerve.

It’s long past time she got her own place.

