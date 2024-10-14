Here’s A Hack For Getting Rid Of Bad Smells In Your Car. – ‘Next day, odors are gone.’

Admit it…your car stinks sometimes…

It’s okay, it happens to the best of us!

But don’t fret: there’s a solution to your problem!

A TikTokker posted a video on the social media platform and shared a hack for getting rid of bad odors in cars.

The TikTokker calls himself “The Organizer Man” and he posts videos about all kinds of things, including cleaning.

The man told viewers to put a cup of vinegar in their cars overnight and he said, “next day, odors are gone.”

Easy does it!

Here’s the video.

Check out what folks had to say about this.

This person chimed in.

Another individual shared a tip.

And this TikTokker weighed in.

I think I need to do this in my car…

If you liked that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who gave two weeks notice… so his employer disabled his truck when he was 300 miles from home!