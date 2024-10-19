Here’s What Drivers Should Do if They Want A Red Light To Turn Green Faster

I’ve heard there are a lot of different tricks to get a red light to turn green…but they never seem to work.

Open your door.

Flash your lights.

Drive through the red light (don’t try this one, FYI).

But today we’re gonna get the straight dope from a TikTokker who goes by the handle Traffic Light Doctor.

The video shows a recording of a traffic light and a truck pulled up. The man explained, “You see this is what not to do at a red light. You see his truck is pulled too far forward.”

The video shows grids and boxes on the screen monitoring traffic and the man said the truck driver “is missing the zone.”

He added, “So without it, that zone actually picking him up, he will not get a call on this controller. Which will then give him a green light.”

The man added, “Luckily for him he has a vehicle behind him sitting inside of the zone. Which is allowing him to get a green light, and he can clear through this intersection.”

