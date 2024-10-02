His Brother-In-Law Wouldn’t Stop Giving Him A Hard Time When He Was Separated From His Wife, But He Got The Last Laugh When They Got Back Together

There’s no other way to say it, the guy you’re going to read about in this Reddit story is a BABY.

My Narcissist Brother-in-law. “I was married to a woman with a family of narcissists, they would intervene on our decisions as a married couple, I was an Expat, and I let her stay in her family house while I’m working abroad. My BIL is in his late 30s, unmarried, very lazy, entitled brat and unemployed since birth and always try to brainwash my wife whenever me and my wife have an argument.

It was clear that he didn’t want his little sister (my wife) to leave their home because he didn’t want to take care of their old parents and of course free of everything, electricity, wifi, gas, food, etc. My wife works as a community nurse and has way bigger pay than the private hospital nurses. He is the type of guy who changes the channel while you’re watching TV, asks for the food you’ve been keeping for a night daddy duty and never replace it, thinks he can use your stuff, eat your food, dictate all your actions because you live in their home.

He even once asked me how much money I had in the bank. And ate all of our food when we were at the hospital because my son got a small operation. That’s how of a jerk he is. Whenever me and my wife argued (mostly because she didn’t want to leave their old home), he will get in to my face, shout at me and accuse me of belittling him or their way of living, and so on. I never engaged in a fight nor talked back to him because I tried to be as professional and polite as I could because I’m in their property. I could easily fold him in half and put him in my side pocket if I wanted to, I’m a former weight lifting varsity athlete, I’m 5’11 and 130kg and BIL is like 5’6″ or 5’7″.

He is a very insecure person, who didn’t want to work his way up to achieve things, things that what other people his age would already have gotten, a family, a stable job, and his own home. He didn’t care. He was getting the juice out of his parents’ pension money. So in his mind “Why should I strech a leg?” Me and my wife ended up in a case with regards my 1 year old son’s custody few years back, they would block any communications I had with my son until he turned 3 years old. If I got lucky I’d see a glimpse of my child on video and hear BIL screaming at the background to stop talking to me. They thought they have won her because I filed a divorce after the first custody case but in our country divorce is not that easy, we only had Annulment. And later last year, 2021, I decided to pick everything up and be a mature person, a father to my son and so as my wife. Also my wife is stressed with his older brother dictating him of everything. Note that me and my wife are both 34 years old already.

We got down to agreement to try to fix things, because my son is already growing and has lots of questions. I didn’t want him to grow up in a broken family setup also with his narcissist uncle sharing the same house. Long story short, we decided to give it a go, my wife already told her parents and other older sister of our decision of get our own place away from their home. And BIL was the last person to know. (He really loved my son like his own because he didn’t have any kids, because who in the right mind would **** a parasite whose past time is laying eggs in the couch).

And by the time he was told about it, he was furious and crying because of anger, he ran crying like a little ***** going towards their other sibling who lives next to them and trying convince them that I’m a bad person and help him try to convince my wife to stay. They didn’t interfere, because they saw the result of the 3 years separation me and my wife had. I didn’t miss amy child support and visits my son regularly whenever I’m in the country.

And the next day, I picked up my wife my kid, bringing a huge delivery truck. He absolutely looked like an idiot because everyone one around him already knew it for over a week. I was laughing like a devil inside of my head while filling up the delivery truck with my wife’s and son’s things. And he is on the other sister’s house watching and couldn’t do anything. Like a poor puppy who couldn’t get in the house. Eventually, one day their parents will be gone because of old age (mid 70s) and he’ll be left alone. Dude can’t even cook or know how to connect a hose on the gas tank for the stove. Lol.”

