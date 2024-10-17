His Brother Was Asking For Money But Spending It On Frivolous Stuff Like Tattoos, So He Refused To Help

Lending money or helping friends and family financially can be tricky, but it can be rewarding when the person bounces back because of it.

In this case, a sibling took the help from his brother for granted and learned how to ‘adult’ the hard way.

Let’s see what happened.

AITA for not helping my brother with his rent after he showed up to pick it up with a new tattoo? My brother asked me if I could please help him pay his rent. It was only $800, so I agreed. When he came by my place to pick it up, I noticed he had a brand new tattoo on his calf. Like it still had the plastic on it from the artist.

I asked him what was that, and he said he had booked the tattoo months ago and that it was an artist that was hard to get to see. I told him I changed my mind, so he had to go get it from our parents that berated him for his stupidity and poor decision making. He says that I’m the one in the wrong because I agreed without any conditions and that our parents made him feel stupid about his decisions.

I don’t think I should help him when he had the money and chose to spend it stupidly. AITA?

Let’s see what Reddit’s take is on this.

