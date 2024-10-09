His Fiance Left Him At The Altar And Went Totally Dark, But Now She’s Upset He Didn’t Try Hard Enough To Get Her Things Back To Her

It’s hard for most of us to imagine a worse betrayal than a partner ghosting us on our wedding day.

You have to deal with the fact that they don’t want to marry you – but also that they don’t love and respect you enough to tell you that to your face.

After that happened to this guy, he made only a minimal effort to get her things back to her before he moved out.

Now, she thinks he’s the one who is in the wrong.

You’re going to want all of the details on this one!

AITA I did not send my ex-fiancee’s belongings to her 3 months ago, Vanessa no-showed me on the day of the wedding. She had not mentioned any disagreements and I was taken by surprise when she just did not show up at the altar. We had been living together in a rented apartment. I tried reaching her and her parents’ numbers but they had all blocked me I believe so I stopped trying to contact them and left the apartment after paying my share of dues.

Her things ended up at the local police station.

The apartment owner asked me to take her belongings with me as well but I refused and told him to contact her himself and gave him hers and her family’s phone numbers and address. I also requested him to not share my new contact details with my ex or her family. I then moved to a different city and rented a studio apartment for myself. My previous apartment owner called me soon after that to say that he had tried contacting her but couldn’t reach her so he left all her belongings at the police station.

She threw a huge fit about it.

My ex came to my parents’ home a week ago and found me there. She was mad at me for leaving her belongings at the apartment instead of contacting her. Apparently, the apartment owner sued her for not paying rent and going no contact. She had to pay a huge amount to compensate for it. I told her that she should not have blocked me if she was keen on getting her belongings back. Now she’s ranting about me on her social media from what I heard from close friends. Maybe I should’ve tried contacting her more before leaving her belongings there so that she would not have been sued by the homeowner AITA?

I don’t see how he could have done more.

Let’s see if Reddit agrees.

Someday he’ll realize she did him a favor.

And still he did his due diligence.

She has to be a narcissist.

Seriously, no sympathy.

She might have regrets but that’s too bad.

This woman is a piece of work.

He doesn’t owe her a single thing.

