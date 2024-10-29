His Girlfriend Buys Furniture And Decorations For Their Home, But Wants Her Boyfriend To Foot Half The Bill. He Refused And Argues That He Didn’t Want Them In The First Place.

Decorating your new home can be fun and exciting.

However, if you are living with your partner, would you let them pay half of the costs of the things you buy?

his girlfriend would buy furniture and decorations she wanted, but would then ask him to pay half.

He refused and argued with her.



AITA for refusing to buy decorations and furniture that I don’t need? I live with my girlfriend. And when we moved into the apartment, we bought a new sofa, bedside cabinets, dining table and chairs, TV stand, and desk among others. The kitchen already came fitted, so we didn’t have to worry about that. We split the cost of the furniture 50/50.

his girlfriend started bringing new stuff to their home.

Now, our apartment is fully furnished with new furniture that all looks good, and that my girlfriend and I chose together. We’ve lived in the house for just under a year now. My girlfriend has started coming home with plants and other decorative items for the apartment. She doesn’t discuss it, she just buys them when she sees them.

she's asking him to pay half for them.

Now, she’s started telling me the price of them and asking me to send her half of the cost. I refused as she’s the one deciding to get them. I don’t want or need them and have a say in them being in the apartment so I’m not paying.

He refused to pay for the things she buys.

She recently started looking at a new bedside cabinet and makeup desk. She was showing me the ones she’s picked out and told me again how much, and asked me to send her half. I refused and told her these things are just things she wants. She doesn’t need them, and that if she wants to replace them, she shouldn’t be expecting to do it with my money.

She said furniture and decorations should be paid 50-50.

She got annoyed, and said I should be paying half. I asked why since it’s her decision that she wants them when she’s got a desk and table that are pretty much brand new. I asked if she would pay half if I decided we needed a new TV but she didn’t answer. She just said furniture and decoration should be 50/50, but I again refused.

he's wondering if he's being unreasonable to her.

I told her I’m not paying half of the cost for everything that she just decides she wants. She said I was being unreasonable since it’s my apartment, too. AITA for refusing to buy furniture and decorations that I don’t want/need?

















