His Mom Keeps Saying That Garlic Powder Is Actually Garlic Salt, So He And His Dad Cooked Up Exactly What She Asked For

It’s really annoying when people insist on using an incorrect word, even after being corrected multiple times.

No matter how many times you explain why it’s wrong, they persist.

This kid and his dad were tired of their mom doing it at meal times, so they gave her what she was asking for, not what she wanted.

Read on to see how they did it.

Well that’s the seasoning you asked for… My dad and I love to cook, so we tend to have a good variety of ingredients, especially herbs and spices. When I was in middle school, we discovered garlic powder and we used it on almost everything that it could possibly taste good on.

Here where the false shenanigans star.

To my annoyance, my mom insisted on calling it “garlic salt,” even after I explained several times that that’s a different seasoning. Finally, I had my dad pick up a shaker of actual garlic salt and waited. Eventually, my mom asked me to bring her the salt, pepper, and “garlic salt” for whatever she was eating, so I did just that.

She learned her lesson the hard (and disgusting) way.

When she inevitably asked why her food was so salty, I explained to her that I brought her exactly what she asked for: salt, pepper, and garlic salt. She never called it “garlic salt” again, and I felt SO satisfied with my sass.

Here is what folks are saying.

Well that sounds gross.

Nice pun usage.

I want “I’ve been metaphored” on a coffee mug.”

People should research why we use these. They do totally different things!

I bet they’re English. In England people don’t really season food except for salt and pepper.

Maybe I should start using garlic powder.

If that’s what the recipe calls for.

