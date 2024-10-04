His Parents Gave Him Chores Since He Was Young, But None Of His Siblings Were Ever Assigned Any. Now He Can’t Wait To Leave Them All Behind.

Lots of kids have chores, but in today’s story, one teen has a lot of chores while none of his siblings have any chores.

The parents don’t seem to think this is unfair.

Let’s see how the story plays out…

AITA for telling my parents I can’t wait to move out and get away from them? Sorry if I sound kinda whiney about this. I’m really tired of everything. So my parents have me (16m), my brother J (13), sister L (11), sister S (9) and brother T (6). My parents are expecting another kid in like a month. They treat me so differently. I had chores from a young age, was babysitting my siblings from a young age (7 technically when I started) and I was left “in charge” when we’d go shopping because I had to make sure my siblings didn’t run off or anything or hold their hands. They never had any chores to do. My parents don’t ask them to do anything. Just me.

OP asked his parents why his siblings don’t have to do anything.

When I say no they’d get mad and make me. I’d ask why I had to do stuff and not my siblings and they’d say my siblings were younger so it made sense. This continued for years and as they had more, nothing changed regarding chores. My siblings won’t even throw stuff in the trash. They throw it on the floor or leave it behind for others to pick up after them.

The tension in the family is only getting worse.

I resent having it on my shoulders when I was younger than all of them when I was first assigned chores. My parents and I have this tension between us since they announced mom’s pregnancy. The closer mom gets to giving birth the worse it gets because I put my foot down more and they told me I didn’t get to say no to them.

OP was in the hospital.

Then a few weeks ago, I ended up in the hospital and diagnosed with a heart condition. It was scary af. And the house fell apart while I was in hospital. Literally it was disgusting by the time I came back and it wasn’t because they were so focused on me. My parents only came in when a doctor was calling or when they were asked to. The rest of the time I was alone.

OP talked to his social worker.

A social worker was assigned to us after my hospital stuff, and she heard all that was going on and said she’d help us. She said she would make sure we had enough so it wasn’t on me as much. But they’re not listening to her, and I was expected to get back to normal. None of my siblings cared when I got out. They still tell me to do stuff for them. I told the social worker my parents were ignoring her, and she told me to be prepared for nothing to change because they won’t remove me for anything going on.

OP’s parents expect him to help out as much as ever.

My first night back, my parents went out and left me babysitting. The house was still filthy and I’m refusing to do it because it would take forever. My parents keep saying if I’m doing better I should be back to normal even though I was told to take it easy for a couple of months. Yesterday they were complaining that the baby could come at any time and the house is disgusting. I said it wasn’t my fault. They told me it’s my job to take care of this stuff.

OP told his parents he can’t wait to move out.

I told them they should have all of us doing some chores so it’s not on a single person. Things continued, and then I told them I can’t wait to move out and get away from them when I’m 18 and that they’re bad parents who don’t deserve to have kids. They were like wtf do you mean you’re leaving when you turn 18 and then asked where I’d go and why am I being a brat. AITA?

It seems really strange that the parents don’t give all of the kids chores.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story…

The parents really aren’t treating their oldest child fairly.

