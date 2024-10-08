His Sister Asked Him To Cover Her Rent For 3 Months After Losing Her Job. When He Refused She Called Him Selfish And Heartless.

It is true that family should help and support one another, especially during times of need.

However, if a struggling sibling is not willing to improve their situation and would only rely on another sibling’s help to get by, would you give in to their requests?

This man‘s sister asked him if he could cover her rent for the next three months after losing her job, but she didn’t want the sort of help he offered instead.

AITA for Not Covering My Sister's Rent After She Lost Her Job?

AITA for Not Covering My Sister’s Rent After She Lost Her Job? My sister recently lost her job, and asked if I could cover her rent for the next three months, totaling $3,000. I’ve been saving this money for essential home repairs that I can’t afford to postpone, such as fixing a broken furnace that’s crucial for safety.

This woman offered to help her sister in various ways other than giving financial aid.

I offered to help her in other ways, like connecting her with local charities and job placement services., I also suggested she apply for unemployment benefits.

However, her sister insisted that she support her by covering her rent.

Despite these offers, she refused to actively search for a new job. She says the job market is too tough, and she needs time to “recharge.” She insists that I should use my savings to support her first, arguing that family should help each other no matter what.

Her sister thinks she’s being selfish.

Now, she’s calling me selfish and heartless, and our parents are divided on the issue. Some think I should prioritize her immediate needs over my own repairs. AITA for choosing to use my savings for necessary home repairs instead of covering her rent?

The only selfish and heartless one in this story is the sister.

Hopefully one day she’ll see that.

