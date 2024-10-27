His Wife Adopted A Very Needy Cat That Prevents Him From Sleeping, So Now He Tells Her To Get Rid Of The Pesky Pet Or Move Into The Garage While He Sleeps

Adopting a pet is a serious decision. It’s a life that you’re taking responsibility for, to love, feed and care for.

In today’s story, one pet owner is fed up with the cat his wife adopted, and he doesn’t care how anyone else in his family feels about it – he wants the cat gone.

Let’s see why he’s so fed up with the cat…

AITA For telling my wife she can either sleep with the cat locked in with her or get rid of him? Sorry if the title makes little sense. My wife ‘rescued’ a cat a year ago. He is the most frustratingly annoying creature on the planet. He screams for attention 24/7. He does not allow us to do anything without his input. I haven’t slept through once since we got him. He wails all night, incessantly. He’s cost us thousands of dollars in vet bills and behaviourists trying to figure out whats wrong and how to fix it. Ultimately he’s an orange cat and apparently they’re prone to being jerks. He’s healthy and has all of his needs met. He’s treated better than most cats.

He thinks the cat is much worse than dealing with a newborn baby.

I am at my wits end. He wants wet food 24/7 and he will scream all night until someone gives in and feeds him. He has kept me awake for hours. If he’s not screaming he’s scratching at the wall or door. He just stands there, scraping his feet against the wall, staring into my soul. I was a single father for the first seven years of my sons life and let me tell you working 14hr days and coming home to a colicky newborn was easier than whatever torture methods this cat is trained in.

He gave his wife an ultimatum.

I want rid of the cat. My wife knows how hard he is and doesn’t think he’ll be adopted and so doesn’t want to give him up. At this point I do not care. I told her she can either move into the garage with him at night and deal with him solo or we can get rid of him. But I refuse to suffer any longer because this fat orange cat can’t survive an hour without a meal.

His son suggested asking Reddit for advice.

My wife is pretty upset – we took on the responsibility of a cat together, we should keep looking for solutions together, she shouldn’t have to suffer solo just because she doesn’t want him to end up on some euth list. I do not care. I am exhausted. My kids think I’m evil but also refuse to do anything to help with the cat, so I’m not super keen on listening to them. My son, upon hearing about my dilemma, asked me to post it here. I’m happy to hear any and all judgements, so why not?

Considering it’s a fat orange cat, I can’t help but think of Garfield; although, this cat sounds much more frustrating.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted…

This reader suggests leaving the doors open.

Another reader suggests getting an automatic feeder.

This reader had a similar situation and shares what worked for them.

This person asks what kind of message he wants to send to his kids.

It sounds like there are a lot of things they should try before giving up.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a daughter who invited herself to her parents’ 40th anniversary vacation for all the wrong reasons.