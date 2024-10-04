His Wife Wanted To Homeschool Their Kids, But He Went Behind Her Back And Signed His Kids Up For Public School

When married, parenting requires both mom and dad to work together for the best of the kids.

What would you do if your wife wanted to homeschool the kids, but you thought public schools were better?

That is what the husband in this story was dealing with, so he went behind her back and signed them up for public school and now he thinks he may have overstepped.

Read on and see what you think.

AITA for signing my kids up for public school behind my wife’s back? So, I (36M) am a dad to 6-year-old twins, and my wife (28F) is a stay-at-home mom who has recently gone full crunchy mom mode.

Ok, a little extreme, but good intentions.

She’s all about essential oils, no processed foods, cloth diapers when they were babies, and she’s absolutely against anything mainstream. For the longest time I didn’t mind because a lot of it is about healthy living and I want the best for our kids. But things are starting to get way out of control.

Hey, homeschooling can be great for many kids.

The latest issue is that my wife is dead set on homeschooling the twins. She’s convinced that public school is “toxic” and that our kids won’t thrive in a system that’s “designed to make them little robots.” She even has a few friends in her crunchy mom group who homeschool their kids and she’s been talking nonstop about joining their co-op. I’ve expressed my concerns about this from the beginning.

Homeschooling is a lot of work, no denying that.

I work full-time and I don’t think she realizes how hard it’s going to be to manage homeschooling two kids at the same time while giving them a proper education. But she won’t hear it. Anytime I bring up public school she shuts it down immediately, saying she doesn’t want the twins to get bullied or that we’ll lose control of what they’re learning. I just don’t think homeschooling is realistic and I can’t see how she’ll keep them on any sort of consistent schedule. I gave her time to prove me wrong over the summer, thinking maybe she’d ease into it and have a plan. Instead, she’s spent most of the time bouncing between different unschooling philosophies and signing them up for random activities with her crunchy mom friends. The kids are constantly bored, and I’ve seen them starting to fall behind. I’m not proud to admit it but I went behind her back and enrolled the twins in public school for the fall. I told her a few weeks before school started and she absolutely lost it. She accused me of betraying her and said I was undermining her role as a mother.

I mean, it kind of is true.

She keeps saying I don’t trust her to raise our kids which isn’t true. I just don’t think she’s prepared to handle homeschooling and I don’t want the twins to suffer because of it. She spent the whole first week of school trying to make me feel guilty by saying the twins are miserable and that I’ve ruined their childhoods by forcing them into the system.

I’m sure they do love it. School is fun for most kids at that age.

The thing is as far as I can tell the twins actually loved their first week school. They’ve made friends and like their teacher. But my wife keeps insisting they’re just pretending to like it to make me happy.

These two need to work on their communication.

Now, she’s talking about pulling them out mid-year and starting over with her homeschooling plan but I’m putting my foot down. I want the best for my kids, and I honestly think public school is the right choice for them right now. My wife is making me feel like I’m the bad guy for going behind her back and forcing them into something she was so against. AITA for enrolling the twins in public school without her consent? Should I have handled it differently? I’m starting to feel really guilty about what this is doing to my wife. AITA?

He really shouldn’t have done this behind her back. Marriage requires good communication.

Let’s see what the other people in the comments think about this situation.

Lots of homeschooled kids are very well socialized.

Homeschooling is good, but not easy.

The friend group is problematic.

Yes, going behind your spouse’s back is never a good thing.

Yeah, the wife isn’t helping things here either.

Raising kids requires lots of communication, and these parents have none.

