HR Refuses IT Employee’s Raise Because The Work Wasn’t “Important Enough,” So He Stops Crucial Software Maintenance And It Stops Working Properly

As the cost of living rises, employees seek raises as a reward for a job well done.

But at this company, this worker’s leadership valued flashy new features over the daily tasks integral to keeping their systems running smoothly.

When the worker shifted away from maintenance, the software fell apart, reminding the higher-ups to never take a solid foundation for granted.

HR Downplayed My Work… Now Their Software is Barely Working

So, this happened during appraisal season a few months ago.

HR told me that I didn’t deserve a good raise because apparently, all I did throughout the year was “bug fixes and improvements.” They said I hadn’t delivered many features, and features are what “actually matter” for a raise. 🤦‍♂️ Well, fast forward to now.

Since I got the hint, I’ve been focusing on feature development only—just like they wanted. You know what I’m not doing anymore? Improving and maintaining their system.

And guess what? Their software is breaking down more and more, becoming harder to use, with all sorts of bugs they conveniently ignored.

HR recently complained, saying things weren’t working properly. All I could do was smile and remind them that “I’m focused on the features now, just like you said.”

It’s funny how suddenly bug fixes and improvements seem important again. 🤷‍♂️ Maybe this will teach them not to undervalue the importance of maintenance next time.

What did Reddit think?

The company’s software issues served as a painful reminder that a strong foundation is key to lasting success.

As the higher-ups scrambled to fix the mess, they realized that sometimes it’s the unsung heroes of maintenance that keep everything running.

