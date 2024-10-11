October 11, 2024 at 4:22 am

‘If I have to pay before I get my food…’ – Food Truck Owner Requested A 20% Tip And This Customer Is Wondering What It’s For

Has tipping culture gone too far…?

Or are people just complaining about it too much?

Well, that’s up to the individual, but I think we can all agree that a lot of folks out there don’t seem to be too happy about it…

And you can put this guy into that category!

His name is Jerry and he posted a video on TikTok where he didn’t hold back about his stance on this issue.

He said, “Have you seen the video of the guy that said, ‘If I have to pay before I get my food, I’m not tipping’? Well I’ve adopted that policy. I took that to heart.”

Jerry said that he got dinner from a food truck and the owner of the truck prompted him to leave a tip when he paid.

Jerry said, “Who the **** is the tip for?”

He added, “You own this food truck. You set the prices of your food. You generate your own paycheck. If you want more money, raise the price of your ******* food.”

Jerry explained that he worked all kinds of jobs in restaurants in his younger days and that he just can’t understand why the owner of a food trip would ask for tips.

He said, “Imagine that anywhere other than a food truck. You go into your local TGI Fridays and when you’re done eating, you leave a few bucks on the table and you say, ‘This is for the franchise owner for the good work they’re doing.’ No! You wouldn’t ******* do that.”

Jerry adde,d “I would rather pay $15 for whatever I’m getting than pay $12 and then feel guilted into tipping the other $3.”

Here’s what he had to say.

And this is how TikTokkers reacted.

One viewer shared their thoughts.

Another individual asked a question.

And this TikTokker shared their philosophy.

Sounds pretty fishy…

