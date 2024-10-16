October 16, 2024 at 6:42 am

Longhorn Steakhouse Customer Shows How She Got A Full Meal For Less Than $10. – ‘One of my favorite baked potatoes I’ve ever had.’

by Matthew Gilligan

Source: TikTok/@sarahmargareteats

Any food deal sounds like a good deal these days!

And I have a feeling you’re on the same page as me because you’re going to watch this video from TikTok.

A woman named Sarah took to TikTok to share a cheap food hack they can score for themselves at Longhorn Steakhouse.

Source: TikTok

Sarah said, “I’ve been seeing everyone order the viral kids’ meal from Longhorn Steakhouse, so let me show you what I got.”

She showed viewers that she got a cheeseburger and a loaded baked potato.

Source: TikTok

Sarah said, “And let me tell you, this is one of my favorite baked potatoes I’ve ever had. Longhorn Steakhouse, you killed it with this one. Delish.”

Not bad at all!

Source: TikTok

Check out her video.

@sarahmargareteats

LongHorn Steakhouse $8.49 Meal Hack 🍔🥔🥖 #longhornsteakhouse #longhornsteakhousebreadandbutter #longhornsteakhousehack #kidsmeal #cheapeats #cheapfood #cheapfoodhack #cheapfoodideas

♬ original sound – Sarah Margaret

Now let’s see how folks reacted on TikTok.

This person chimed in.

Source: TikTok

Another viewer spoke up.

Source: TikTok

And this TikTokker chimed in.

Source: TikTok

Sounds like a deal to me!

If you liked that story, check out this one about a 72-year-old woman was told by her life insurance company that her policy was worthless because she’d paid for 40 years. 🙁

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2024 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter