Overbearing Mother Used A Stranger To Scare Her Daughter Into Behaving, So He Whispered Something To The Little Girl To Make The Situation Even Worse

Kids can be playful and oblivious. But sometimes, what they’re playing with can be harmful.

But instead of scolding her daughter who was playing with dirt, a woman used this man to scare her instead.

He didn’t appreciate it, so he told something to the girl that made the woman regret what she did.

Read below for the full details!

Use me to scare your toddler? I’ll give you something to be scared of! There was a “leaving the company” party for a coworker at a decent family restaurant. I come back from the bathroom, and pass a woman watching her (I’m guessing) 18-month-old daughter. The kid is playing in the dirt outside.

This man didn’t like using him to scare the kid.

This lady said, “No no! Don’t play with the dirt, or else (points to me) that man will get mad at you!” My inner voice: “Who the fudge, Lady? I don’t know you. I don’t know your kid. Leave me alone!” Then, I notice the kid has a Strawberry Shortcake shirt on. I get an idea.

So he whispered something to the little girl.

I crouch down to this kid, and say, “Hey! You like strawberries? Strawberries grow in the dirt. You should eat the dirt!” As soon as this kid grabbed a fistful of dirt and started bringing it to her mouth, Mom scooped her up and rushed off in a huff. I didn’t see them again the rest of the night.

Let’s see how others reacted to this story.

Here’s a short but straightforward comment.

This user shares a similar experience.

While this one hated such strategy to kids.

Burn! What a great response.

Mom deserved that, says this one.

If you can’t discipline your kid, don’t expect a random guy to do it for you.

What on Earth?

If you enjoyed that story, read this one about a mom who was forced to bring her three kids with her to apply for government benefits, but ended up getting the job of her dreams.