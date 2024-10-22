Man Misses The Birth Of His Child Due To His Demanding Job, But His Wife Resents Him For It And Creates An Endless Cycle Of Blame

While very couple has their fair share of disagreements, one couple’s arguments are still painfully stuck in the past.

When a man’s demanding job takes him away from the birth of his child, his wife still resents him for it.

After weaponizing the incident one too many times, the husband loses it, and now they don’t know how to move forward.

You’ll want to read on for this one.

AITA for telling my wife that she needs to get over me missing the birth of our daughter I work in a job where they are certain times that I do not have access to my phone or I am in the middle of nowhere. These times are well scheduled in advance and basically take up my whole day. There are a ton safety regulations I have to follow during this time. My wife was pregnant and at the time I planned to take off work near her due date.

Despite all their careful planning, the unexpected happened.

Unfortunately, she went into labor early (about a month early) and I was on an inspection. I only learned about her going into labor when I got signal again. By the time I got to the hospital, she has already given birth. This was about a 1.5 years ago and I am involved father.

But the incident is still very fresh in his wife’s mind.

The issue is every single time we have an argument, she will bring up I missed the birth. It happens almost every single time from serious arguments to what fast food should we get. Today was my breaking point.

They were fighting about something else, when suddenly, she brings up the past again.

We got into an argument about her wanting to change the daycare situation. She wants to change daycare to one closer to the home. I do drop off and she does pick up. The only one closer to our home is too expensive and we can not afford it. In the middle of the argument she pulled out I wasn’t there for the birth again.

The husband finally lost his patience.

I told her she needs to get over that and stop using it in every argument we have. She called me a jerk and left. AITA?

This couple needs to escape this vicious cycle and fast.

What did Reddit think?

This commenter believes the couple has deeper issues than a Reddit forum can solve.

Eventually his wife needs to accept that there were forces outside of her husband’s control.

As is often the case, deeper issues may be at play here.

This redditor suspects the wife has just found a convenient method of getting her way.

After countless rounds of emotional tug-of-war, it seems the couple is stuck in a laborious cycle of blame.

Unless they can find a way to let go of the past, their future together might end up in critical condition.

If you enjoyed that story, read this one about a mom who was forced to bring her three kids with her to apply for government benefits, but ended up getting the job of her dreams.