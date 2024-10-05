He Told His Sister That Her Daughter Can’t Play With His Son Because Of Her Behavior, But She Thinks He’s Being Insensitive To Her Daughter’s Needs

Kids can be wild and playful.

You can’t always expect them to sit still, behave, and just be quiet the entire time.

This man‘s son felt uncomfortable around his cousin’s rowdy behavior and said he didn’t want to play with her anymore.

So what he did was talk to his sister, the little girl’s mom, and suggested keeping her daughter away from his son.

AITA for Telling My Sister Her Child Can’t Play With Mine Due to Behavioral Issues? I (32M) have a 6-year-old son, Ethan, while my 29-year-old sister, Laura, has a 5-year-old daughter, Mia. Recently, during our family gatherings, Mia’s behavior has been increasingly disruptive. She runs around wildly, yells, and touches things that aren’t meant to be touched, which often leads to chaos.

This man talked to her sister about their children’s issues.

Ethan, who is more reserved and prefers a quieter environment, has started to feel anxious and uncomfortable around Mia. He’s mentioned he doesn’t want to play with her anymore. After several stressful gatherings, I decided to talk to Laura about the issue. I suggested that we either find a way to engage Mia more appropriately or have her play in a separate area to minimize disruption for Ethan.

Laura got upset, saying he was trying to exclude Mia from having a relationship with Ethan.

Laura was very upset by this suggestion, accusing me of being unfair and insensitive to Mia’s needs. She argued that I was trying to exclude her child, which she feels is damaging to their relationship with Ethan. I tried to explain that my goal was to find a workable solution for everyone and suggested involving a child therapist or finding activities better suited to Mia’s energy level.

Now, a tension between them arises.

But Laura believes I’m overstepping and not being supportive. Now, there’s tension between us, and I’m questioning if I was too harsh or if there’s a better way to handle this situation. So, AITA for suggesting that my sister’s child should not play with mine due to behavioral issues?

If Ethan doesn’t want to play with Mia, then he doesn’t need to.

Banishing and exclusion shouldn’t be the solution.

