Man’s Online Complaints About His Sister’s Entitled Behavior Go Viral, But When She Finds Out She’s Livid And His Family Demands He Take The Posts Down

My sister called me demanding I take my posts down. Now she’s more upset than ever to know how far it’s spread Having a family that knows about your Reddit account has its disadvantages. Yesterday, my sister called me after I got off work to ask if comments were still coming in.

She said she cannot bear the negativity of looking at them herself because the comments are all so hurtful towards her. So I was brutally honest. At least ten comments are still coming in daily, and most of them say the same things about her. She started crying and demanding I delete my Reddit posts, but I refused.

I told her she could cry to anyone she wanted, but the posts stay up because they are my assurance she won’t try to treat me like crap anymore. After all, she literally felt like my life should revolve around hers. She didn’t pay me the babysitting money she owed and forced me to be the constant babysitter on last year’s family vacation, leaving me with pretty much no fun at all. Is it any wonder people are having so much hate for her when she treated me like that?

Then, when I mentioned that the posts have already spread to other websites, she shrieked and hung up. I had been asked a couple of times to let an article be made about my situation, and there are some videos that were read as well.

My parents then called me, begging me to take the posts down. I refused and stated that I only did this because they didn’t stick up for me. This would have never happened if they had told my sister to treat me like an equal and not a servant. I’m not her butler, babysitter, or handyman; I’m her freaking brother and a grown man! Wouldn’t they be tired of this crap in my shoes too? They agreed but still begged me to take the posts down.

I refused again and said that I’ll keep making more if they don’t start sticking up for me more when my sister comes crying to them. Let her clean up her own messes. All the enabling of her led to this. I didn’t father those kids; I’ve got a life of my own, a career I’m still new to, and hopefully, soon enough, a girlfriend since there’s someone I want to ask out.

I’m moving my life forward, and I won’t be held back. They can either step out of my way or keep trying to enable my sister, but I assured them that the latter would end badly for them. The only way this posting on Reddit will stop is if the drama stops. I’ve kept things anonymous, and I have a right to vent my very valid frustrations.

Well, that left my mother crying, and my father just went silent. I told them that tears don’t move me. They know what it will take to end this: stop enabling my sister. My sister called me again, yelling that our parents told her they aren’t dealing with this anymore and that she needs to figure it out herself. Oh, and they told her to be nicer to me too.

I could picture her eye twitching as she internally screamed after hearing that. “Be nice to my kid brother? What is this? Do I look it up on Google?” Yeah, I was that sarcastic to her. But it left her crying too when I hung up.

My brother-in-law called me later to get my side of the story. He was mad that I was still posting and that it made his wife cry. But I explained everything to him, and he said he’d have another talk with my sister. I’m hoping this drama finally ends here. But the family vacation is still on for late June.

I’ve already booked my room and put in for a day off work so we can all leave on a Friday. My room is also not near the ones my parents, sister, BIL, and nephews will be using.

In fact, it’s not even on the same floor. When we go to the coast, I’m going to go where I want and do what I want during the free time. You can bet I’m going to tour those art galleries, pig out on local food, and just enjoy being carefree for a change.

