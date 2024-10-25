McDonald’s Night Shift Worker Shared What Happened When His Entire Crew Walked Out And Left Him Alone

Kudos to this guy for sticking it out…because I think a lot of people would’ve walked out the door.

A McDonald’s worker named Trey posted a video on TikTok and showed viewers what happened when his entire crew walked out on him and left him alone in the restaurant.

Trey said his whole Mickey D’s crew left because they were exhausted.

He panned his camera around the restaurant and showed viewers that he was left all by his lonesome in the kitchen.

Trey then said, “Who wants something to eat? It’s free!”

In the video’s caption, he wrote, “I’M STILL COLLECTING MY CHECK, Y’ALL ON Y’ALL ON.”

Take a look at the video.

Now let’s see how folks reacted on TikTok.

You can call him the lone survivor…of his shift…

