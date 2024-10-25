October 25, 2024 at 10:22 am

McDonald’s Night Shift Worker Shared What Happened When His Entire Crew Walked Out And Left Him Alone

by Matthew Gilligan

Source: TikTok/@whothatboytre

Kudos to this guy for sticking it out…because I think a lot of people would’ve walked out the door.

A McDonald’s worker named Trey posted a video on TikTok and showed viewers what happened when his entire crew walked out on him and left him alone in the restaurant.

Source: TikTok

Trey said his whole Mickey D’s crew left because they were exhausted.

He panned his camera around the restaurant and showed viewers that he was left all by his lonesome in the kitchen.

Source: TikTok

Trey then said, “Who wants something to eat? It’s free!”

In the video’s caption, he wrote, “I’M STILL COLLECTING MY CHECK, Y’ALL ON Y’ALL ON.”

Source: TikTok

Take a look at the video.

@whothatboytre

IM STILL COLLECTING MY CHECK, YALL ON YALL ON 😭😭 #fyp #mcdonalds

♬ original sound – TREMOJI

Now let’s see how folks reacted on TikTok.

This person shared their thoughts.

Source: TikTok

Another individual was impressed.

Source: TikTok

And this person shared a story.

Source: TikTok

You can call him the lone survivor…of his shift…

If you liked that story, check out this video about a Dollar Store cashier who has had it with customers who argue over $4 products.

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2024 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter