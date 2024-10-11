Mother-in-Law Keeps Undermining Daughter-in-Law’s Parenting, So She Sets A Boundary To Stop Interfering Or Else

She’s 20, pregnant with her second child, and has a rocky relationship with her mother-in-law, to say the least.

From day one, MIL has been trying to take over her role as mom, from snide comments to suggesting she move in to “help.”

After a particularly brutal family gathering, she finally set a firm boundary, and now MIL’s playing the victim card.

Is she wrong for saying enough is enough?

AITA for refusing to let my mother-in-law see my son after she keeps trying to interfere in my marriage? I (20F) am currently pregnant with my second child, and I have a 2-year-old son with my husband (24M). My relationship with my mother-in-law (MIL) has been rocky from the start, but things have gotten worse since my son was born. MIL never really liked me. She made it clear she thought her son could do better, even though my husband and I have been together for 4 years and are happy.

Classic case of a monster-in-law.

From the beginning, she’s always tried to make everything about her and my husband. She’s constantly inviting him to dinners and events without including me, calling him multiple times a day, and making comments like, “No one will ever love you as much as I do.” At first, I tried to be understanding. I know she’s a single mom and my husband is her only child, but it’s getting out of hand. Whenever she visits, she tries to undermine me in front of my son. She’ll say things like, “Mommy doesn’t know what she’s doing,” or try to take over when I’m parenting. Once, she even told my son that “Grandma is the only one who really cares about you.”

Oh heck no, she went there?

When I told my husband about it, he was supportive but didn’t want to confront her directly, thinking it would just make things worse. I felt like I was going crazy because every time I brought it up, MIL would deny everything or say I was being too sensitive. Recently, though, it hit a breaking point. We were at a family gathering, and MIL made a comment in front of everyone that she should just “move in with us so she could help raise the kids” because I “clearly need it.”

WHA.

I was mortified and furious. My husband stood up for me, but she started crying and said I was trying to “take her son away from her.” After that, I decided I’ve had enough. I told my husband that MIL isn’t allowed to come over or see our son until she learns to respect me as his mother and his wife. My husband is on my side, but now MIL is telling everyone I’m keeping her away from her grandchild out of spite, and some of my husband’s extended family have reached out to say I’m being unfair. AITA for setting this boundary with my mother-in-law, or am I overreacting?

Redditors had no sympathy for the mother-in-law here. They overwhelmingly supported the boundary, saying it’s high time MIL realized she’s grandma, not mom, and definitely not the one in charge.

This person thinks Hubby needs to get more involved.

This person thinks MIL is manipulative and shouldn’t be near the kid(s).

And this person is just a comedian.

When grandma thinks she’s the real parent, sometimes you have to revoke those visiting privileges!

If you liked that story, read this one about grandparents who set up a college fund for their grandkid because his parents won’t, but then his parents want to use the money to cover sibling’s medical expenses.