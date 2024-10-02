Neighbor Disapproves Of Homeowner Building An Bird Sanctuary In Their Backyard, So They Make Sure To Be Extra Loud Out Of Spite

Some neighbors just can’t resist sticking their noses where they don’t belong.

Keep complaining about my aviary. Now I’m hammering away in the back garden. So I volunteer as a vet tech with an animal rescue and I often bring home birds to treat. I set up the outside scullery by the front entrance as a medical aviary as it was completely bricked in and we put roofing over.

But this made them an enemy in the neighborhood.

My one neighbour took great offense to the adjustments that I did to it. We are not in an HOA and are allowed to change our property, but it didn’t suit her and she complained.

Her complaints were about as petty as it gets.

She also complained that I don’t keep my grass super short but I have wild flowers in it and I love the bees. Anyway. I’m now building a permanent aviary at the back garden, but I have to hammer away putting up the frame and mesh.

She’s home all the time, so they see plenty of each other.

She runs a small business from her house. Already 2 clients have pulled up and frowned at me. I’m on a ladder working on the high parts. Thing is, it’s day time on a week day and I’m doing minor work in my back garden.

So they decide to stick it to their nosy neighbor.

Am I hammering possibly louder than needed? Absolutely. Will I be using as many nails as possible so it will be the sturdiest structure? Definitely. Am I taking breaks when there aren’t clients and getting back to work when they roll up… I’m not admitting to anything.

Take that, neighbor!

