Neighbor Hogs Parking Spots With His Commercial Vehicles, But Ends Up Paying The Price After His Own Party Backfires

When living in a tight-knit neighborhood, you expect a little common courtesy, especially when parking is really limited.

So, what would you do if your new neighbor kept hogging seven parking spots and ignored your requests to be considerate?

Would you let it slide?

Or would you wait for the perfect moment to give him what he deserves?

In the following story, one person finds himself in this very situation.

Here’s how it played out.

Be a jerk, fine. I’ll take your party I live in an urbanized area. Most people’s only option is street parking, as most residences do not have private driveways. A guy recently(in the last 6 months) moved into the apartment building across the street and is running his construction business out of it. He owns 4 large trucks, 3 with out-of-state plates and one with in-state commercial plates. Because he’s so inconsiderate, he double parks his trucks so he can get in and out of spots easily and takes up about 7 spots total, completely doesn’t care about everyone else that lives in the neighborhood.

Frustrated, he confronted the guy about the issue.

Last week, I asked him to be considerate of the rest of the neighborhood since he’s always parking like a jerk. In those words, verbatim. I understand you catch more flies with honey than vinegar, but whatever. He shrugged me off and left his car double-parked.

The guy gave him the perfect opportunity to get the cops involved.

That night, he was throwing a get-together where he and about 10 others were all drinking in lawn chairs on the sidewalk and blasting music out of one of the vehicles. What happened? Multiple calls to the police about public intoxication and excessive noise levels led to multiple tickets being issued. Soon, calls to get commercial plates ticketed and towed for overnight parking are next on the list! Lesson: don’t be an inconsiderate jerk, and be kind to your neighbors!

IIt sounds like that party was obnoxious, but it sure helped.

