Neighbor Unwittingly Takes Somebody’s “Reserved” Spot, So They Retaliate By Vandalizing Their Car

Living in an expensive city comes with its own set of battles, from congested streets to cutthroat parking wars

When one neighbor’s makeshift method of reserving “their” spot goes awry, one opportunistic parker finds their car covered in scratches and a threatening note.

Read on for the full story.

Parking nightmare I live in a high-rent city where investors plague neighborhoods with modern day slumlord rentals. In my high-density hood, we have maybe more than 10 people in a house, another few in a coach house, and everyone drives.

As you can imagine, this creates bottlenecks.

It’s so congested, it could take me 20 mins just to get a few miles onto the freeway. Needless to say, the parking situation is even worse. I have to park blocks away sometimes.

Residents have unorthodox approaches to laying claim to parking spots.

Anyway. My neighbor across the street decided to reserve parking spots in front of their house with orange cones. Yesterday, I saw an empty spot where their cones were so I decided to park there.

They notice something unusual, but disregard it.

As I walked away, I see that their cones were chucked into their yard. I thought nothing more of it.

That proved to be a mistake.

This morning, I found fresh key scratches on the passenger side of my door, and a handwritten note that says, if I have a problem with the rules of this street, I am welcomed to settle it face to face.

So they get the authorities involved.

I called the police, and they’ve been making their rounds interviewing other neighbors on the street. I sure hope they call the building inspector in. I’m certain they’re not allowed to have that many people in a residence. The parking saga continues with no real resolution….

That’s definitely not a great start to your day.

What did Reddit have to say?

The location of the scratches may seem random, but they aren’t.

This vandal better watch out for a big dose of karma.

People know they can’t actually lay claim to a part of a public street, right?

This same behavior happens in other cities too.

Not only did the parker walk away with a vandalized car, but one new enemy.

The spot may have been free, but it still came with a cost.

If you liked that post, check out this one about an employee that got revenge on HR when they refused to reimburse his travel.