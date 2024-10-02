Neighbor’s Child Screams And Bangs On The Walls All Day, So He Returns The Favor By Playing Loud Music Constantly

Living next to a kid who makes noise 15 hours a day would drive anyone up the wall—literally.

AITA for playing loud music to drown out the noise of the kid next door screaming and banging the walls? I live in a terraced house (I think townhouse would be the American term), so I share a wall with the neighbours. Their kid is profoundly autistic – non-verbal, and spends all day every day screaming, stomping, thumping, banging the walls and screaming some more.

He’s 5 and it’s been going on for about 2 years, so I assume as soon as he started walking. I asked them (politely) if there’s anything they could do to try and keep the noise down. Their answer was no. “He just makes a lot of noise, nothing we can do about it.” And this isn’t really the point but they were a bit rude about it. There was no attempt to talk about it, meet me halfway, try to figure out something … just “too bad.”

So since that day I have been making as much noise as I want to. Previously I always tried to think of my neighbours first, but since it transpired they don’t give a ****, I’ve been blasting trip-hop, techno, whatever I’m watching on TV, because it’s the only way to drown out the noise from next door. Since I started one of the other neighbours – the other neighbours seem to take my side, but they might just be being diplomatic and trying to stay out of it which I don’t blame them for at all . Anyway one of the other neighbours told me that the kid’s mother has been complaining on Facebook about their jerk neighbour (that’d be me) playing loud music.

For a full picture: this kid starts at 6AM (I have to wear earplugs if I want to sleep past 6) and doesn’t stop until 9PM. I can tell immediately when he isn’t home, but these people do not leave the house much or take their children out like at all, so there has been no respite over the summer. I tried wearing headphones but he hits the floor so loud – I think he repetitively jumps off furniture or something – the thump and the vibration still makes me jump. I have quite a stressful job and for this to be my home environment is genuinely affecting my health. It’s utterly relentless. I can’t remember what it’s like to be able to sit in peace and quiet and read a book in my own home. So, am I the jerk? If I am what should I be doing differently?

