Neighbors Get Fed Up With Being Ignored Over Parking Issues, So They Block Tree Trimmers To Send A Strong Message To Their HOA

Neighborhoods can become tight-knit communities, especially when people come together to stand up for what’s right.

What would you do if your HOA kept ignoring a major parking issue that affected you and your neighbors every day?

In today’s story, a group of neighbors is fed up and decides they’re not dealing with it anymore.

Here’s how it played out.

I’m so proud of my neighbors Ours is a typical condo neighborhood where each unit has a one-car detached garage, and you can apply for parking stickers for your additional cars. All the parking spaces are free game but between 11pm to 6am your car has to have a sticker or be safe-listed. However, our board’s patrol company is lazy and either doesn’t come through each night, or if they do they aren’t inspecting vehicles, posting notices, arranging tows, etc. Our board is also very bad about enforcing the rule where garages have to be used for vehicle storage and not as storage units, offices, workshops, etc.

Parking is a constant issue in this neighborhood.

Combine this, and you have a scenario where residents cannot find parking in their own neighborhood. This has been the main issue brought up for the past 3-4 months, and management’s excuse has been that they are “busy.” As if people being forced to pay $500/month would accept that excuse.

They took their frustrations out on the tree trimmers.

A lot of disgruntled families around the neighborhood as a result.

Sometime this past Friday, the tree trimmers came through and coned off sections of parking spaces so their trucks could have space this Monday morning when there’s supposed to be tree trimming. Over the weekend, my neighbors apparently tossed all these cones aside to park their vehicles in these spaces.

Everything reached a boiling point today.

This morning, they parked their cars in a way that makes it impossible for the tree trimmers to park and work.

This morning, at the neighborhood entrance, I saw four tree trimmer trucks, at least twelve of my neighbors, the HOA president, and a pretty disgruntled-looking manager from the tree trimmer company. I’m waiting to see how this plays out, but I am so proud of my neighbors for standing up for themselves and taking what they are owed.

They sure showed the HOA, but those poor tree trimmers, though.

Let’s see what Reddit readers have to say about this situation.

Great metaphor.

This person doesn’t think it’s a win at all.

Here’s a great explanation as to why it’s going to hurt them in the long run.

This person has some questions.

It seems funny at first.

However, knowing that this will cost the homeowners in the long run, it’s really not that amusing.

