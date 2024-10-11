New Tenant Learns His Roommate Owns The House, So He Accuses Him Of Overcharging On Rent

After inheriting a house from his grandparents, a man rented out the basement apartment to a friend’s brother at a heavily discounted rate.

For months, the tenant assumed there was a separate landlord, but when he discovered his roommate actually owned the property, tensions erupted.

Now, he’s upset, feeling deceived and claiming he’s been overpaying for rent.

Who’s in the wrong? Let’s read all about it.

AITA for not telling my roommate I own the house? Brief backstory: About a year ago my last remaining grandparent passed away and my father inherited all assets, including a house. I had been saving for a nice down payment (at least 50%) so I could have a lower mortgage payment each month, thus allowing me to save money for travel. When my father inherited this house, which he had no interest in moving into yet, he offered to sell it to me for slightly below market rate, with the caveat that he and my stepmother could eventually move into the basement apartment.

So financially savvy.

I agreed, because they’re both incredible people who are not at all invasive and would give me my privacy if they lived there. So I paid a 60% down payment, financed the rest, and moved in. Present day: About six months ago I started considering renting out the finished basement apartment. It has two bedrooms, one bathroom, a living room, and a small kitchenette (sink, fridge, microwave, but no oven). A friend of mine said his brother was moving to my city and needed a place. He’s a brand new teacher and doesn’t make great money, so he needed a place that wasn’t expensive. I offered to let him rent my basement for way less than market rate ($650) which would include utilities. He readily accepted and signed a year long lease.

Perfect.

Well a few days ago he asked if he could start paying the landlord directly instead of giving me rent money each month. I was under the impression my friend had told him I own the house, so I was confused and I told him we don’t have a landlord and that I’m the owner. He got very upset and screamed at me for “lying for over six months” and “taking advantage of him” by making him pay so much in rent. For the record, an apartment similar to the one in my house would be well over twice what he’s paying me, closer to three times for something as nice.

Can’t he be grateful?!

He asked how much of my mortgage he’s covering and I said “Why does that matter? You’re getting a nice, quiet place to live, access to a full kitchen and laundry room, and you’re paying an amount that you can afford. My personal finances aren’t really a factor here.” He stormed out of the room and slammed the basement door. He’s still not speaking to me. I asked a few other friends and some family members, and most said I’m wrong for having him cover my mortgage payments. Only a few say I’m in the right. So AITA for having my roommate cover $650 of my $775/month mortgage?

What started as a mutually beneficial arrangement quickly soured after the tenant learned the truth.

But…does it matter? Reddit says heck no.

One thing’s for sure…

Sometimes transparency costs more than rent.

