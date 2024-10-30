Noisy Sister Moved In With Her Boyfriend And Turned Her Place Into A Mess, So She Gave Her Sister An Ultimatum To Move Out

Isn’t it annoying when siblings don’t take the hint and do whatever they can to make your life miserable?

AITA for kicking my sister and her boyfriend out because they don’t respect my sleep schedule? My (34/f) sister (27/f) and her boyfriend (28/m) moved in with me at the end of August after he was laid off from work (she doesn’t make enough to pay rent on her own). The agreement was for them to stay at my apartment through the holidays so they could save up money and he could find a new job.

All they’d have to contribute is $500 for rent and food. He has done his part and found a new job and they have been saving money for their move, which is part of the reason why I feel like I might be TA here. I work graveyard in a small group home for adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities. I cannot sleep at work because I’m the only one there and I have to be awake in case one of our residents needs me or there’s an emergency.

I spend my time at work cleaning, doing documentation, changing people’s depends, making their meals for the next day, and giving a few of them their showers in the morning. Needless to say, I have to stay awake and alert the entire time I’m there. My sister has a difficult time understanding that I need my place to be reasonably quiet during the day so I can get my sleep.

I could understand some normal amount of noise, but she took it over the top. Laughing obnoxiously loud; blasting her music or TV in the living room (right next to my bedroom); having loud guests over; being very loud in the bathroom and kitchen, etc…. I asked very nicely many times to please keep it down, and she always apologized and said okay. But then she started to make it my problem and said I should buy noise-cancelling headphones or sleep at my boyfriend’s place instead. I finally got upset and told her they’re being allowed to stay with me as guests and if she can’t act as such then they need to find somewhere else to stay.

She spent the rest of the day calling all her friends and everyone in our family telling them how horrible I am for threatening to kick them out. Our parents reached out to me and asked if that was true. I told them the situation and they’re on my side, but said I should give them the month to figure things out. I called and spoke with her boyfriend and he felt genuinely bad about the situation and had no idea this was an issue.

I try not to bring him into things, but figured since this would affect him, it was only right. Now she’s even more furious with me because I “went behind her back” and called him and “manipulated” him into being on my side. I told her look, I will give them until November 1st to figure something out, and he even said it probably wouldn’t even be that long as they could go stay with his parents. My sister is refusing to give in and wants to make me out to be the villain when all I wanted was some quiet so I could function at work. AITA for kicking them out?

I do feel bad because her boyfriend is doing what he can and is being reasonable. I just don’t understand why my sister can’t comprehend that I can’t sacrifice my sleep and put my livelihood at risk. Thoughts?

